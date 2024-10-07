Meet Polycarp Maina: A Trailblazer with Dreams Beyond Borders

Polycarp Maina is no ordinary student. His dreams, nurtured in a small village, now stretch far beyond his humble beginnings, reaching the global stage.

Recently, Polycarp joined over a hundred beneficiaries of The International Scholars Program (ISP) who relocated to North America to pursue their Master’s degrees. His journey took him to Missouri State University, where he is pursuing a Master’s in Project Management.

Polycarp proudly identifies as a son of the community, a title that reflects his deep ties and unwavering commitment to the people who helped shape him. With a sense of duty, he felt compelled to share his journey, hoping to inspire others from similar backgrounds to dare to dream big, just as he did.

The road to success was not easy for Polycarp. Through the highs and lows, his village stood by him, supporting him through every challenge. This collective effort became a defining part of his story, contributing to his remarkable achievement.

Reflecting on his journey, Polycarp acknowledges the profound role that The International Scholars Program played in his success, offering steadfast guidance and support at each crucial stage of his journey.

But Polycarp wasn’t alone on this transformative path. He stood among over a hundred others, each with their own aspirations, as they prepared to take on the world. Together, they celebrated their achievements at the program’s 6th annual luncheon.

Now settled in America, Polycarp is embracing the adventure of his new life. From day one, Polycarp has flourished in a friendly and supportive community that has made him feel instantly at home.

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs. Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

