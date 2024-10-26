Ruto Appoints Bishop Wanjiru & Millicent Omanga to Govt Jobs

President William Ruto has appointed former Starehe Member of Parliament Bishop Margaret Wanjiru and former Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga to government jobs.

In a gazette notice dated October 25, the Head of State appointed Bishop Wanjiru as the Chairperson of the Nairobi Rivers Commission while Millicent Omanga was appointed to serve as a member of the commission.

Wanjiru and Omanga were appointed to the commission alongside Mumo Musuva, Grace Senewa Mesopirr, John Kioli, Eva Muhia, Amos Chege Mugo, Carlotta Dalago, Rael Chebichii Lelei, Benjamin Langwen, and Charles Karisa Dadu.

“Now therefore, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, in the exercise of the powers conferred on me by the Constitution and the Laws of the Republic of Kenya do hereby establish the Nairobi Rivers Commission,” read part of the gazette notice.

According to President Ruto, the appointees would hold office for three years effective October 25, 2024, with renewable contracts based on their performance.

Ruto, while making the appointments, underscored the need to foster the coordination of the initiatives for the protection, restoration, rehabilitation, and beautification of the Nairobi Rivers and all water bodies within the boundary of Nairobi through a basin-wide integrated approach.

The Head of State emphasised that despite initial efforts to clean up the Nairobi River, the previous interventions failed to come up with sufficient solutions to ensure the river was able to sustain aquatic life.

In his announcement, President Ruto stated that the secretariat of the commission would be domiciled at the State Department for Housing and Urban Development, which would assist in the day-to-day management of the commission’s affairs.

Following the appointments, the commission was mandated with reclaiming all the rivers within Nairobi city as part of the city’s initiative for a better urban environment and quality of life.

Ruto further advised the team to examine previous reports and recommendations made in the efforts to reclaim the Nairobi River and adopt lessons learnt in the new initiative.

The commission was also tasked with assessing the root cause of the challenges that faced the previous commissions to restore a safe, inclusive, and healthy environment for all Kenyans and unlock the socio-economic potential of the rivers.

“Co-ordinate the activities of various players mandated to engage in the rehabilitation, protection, restoration, beautification, and sustainable development of the riverine basin within Nairobi City County,” Ruto directed.

