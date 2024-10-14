Senator Maanzo Claims Adani Group Sponsored Raila’s Campaign

Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo has sensationally claimed that Indian firm Adani Group sponsored Azimio leader Raila Odinga’s presidential campaign in 2012.

Speaking on Monday, October 14, Maanzo claimed that it is why the former Prime Minister is now defending the company.

“Raila Odinga has admitted that he knew this company up to 2010 when he was Prime Minister. It was one of the companies sponsoring his campaign so that he could become president in 2012,” Maanzo remarked.

The lawmaker also alleged that the Indian company may have secured its deal with the government through bribery.

“We are aware that a lot of bribes are being exchanged for these companies to get jobs here. It is a bigger plot and that is why there are no procurements. If everything was to be serious, everything would have been on the table and different companies could have been allowed to compete,” Maanzo alleged.

His remarks come after Raila defended Adani Group, claiming that Kenya’s economic challenges necessitate embracing Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) to attract investment.

The former Prime Minister argued that Adani’s capabilities surpass those of other firms in East Africa.

“Adani is a credible partner. They have proven their capabilities in projects that surpass what we have seen in East Africa,” Raila said.

On Friday, October 11, Energy and Petroleum CS Opiyo Wandayi announced the signing of a 30-year deal between Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited (KETRACO) and Adani Energy Solutions.

Wandayi stated that the Ksh95.68 billion deal will address the persistent power blackouts, as well as ensure power reliability.

By Clinton Nyabuto

Read the Original article on https://www.nairobileo.co.ke

