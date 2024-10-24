The H4 Visa Ruling: Spouses of H1B Visa Holders Can Work in US

In a recent groundbreaking ruling, the H4 visa, which allows spouses of H1B visa holders to live in the United States, now also permits these spouses to pursue job opportunities in the country. This is according to a decision by the US Court of Appeals.

This development is backed by major tech giants like Google and Amazon. The ruling has now opened up a multitude of new possibilities for H4 visa holders, who were previously limited by their non-working status.

The ruling upheld a 2015 federal rule that was brought in by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) under the Obama administration. It dictated that holders of H-4 visas granted to dependents of H-1B visa holders had the right to apply to work in the US on a temporary basis.

With this change, spouses of H1B visa holders who were highly skilled professionals themselves can now contribute their talents and skills to the American workforce.

This not only benefits the individuals and their families but also serves as a boost to the US economy.

Tech giants Google and Amazon have wholeheartedly supported this ruling, recognizing the valuable contributions that foreign talent brings to their companies.

This move also aligns with their commitment to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The H4 visa ruling offers a glimmer of hope for many spouses who can now explore exciting job opportunities, further enriching the cultural and professional fabric of the United States.

By Diaspora Messenger reporter

