The Truth Behind 5,000 Kenyans Living as Refugees in Qatar

The Kenyan Government, through the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, has disclosed that rogue agents operating within the country are responsible for the unfortunate situation facing thousands of Kenyans currently living as refugees in Qatar.

Speaking on Sunday, October 27, Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua explained that nearly 5,000 Kenyans, lured by promises of employment opportunities during the World Cup, traveled to Qatar and have since remained stranded.

Many refuse to return to Kenya, clinging to the hope of finding work despite having paid substantial sums—between Ksh 200,000 and 250,000—to these unscrupulous agents.

“Currently, we have 5,000 Kenyans stuck in Qatar, living as refugees. They went there during the World Cup period with the promise of jobs that never materialized.

They have paid agents substantial fees and now refuse to return until they secure employment,” Mutua shared during an interview with a national Television.

He further revealed that these Kenyans are being supported by the International Organization for Migration, which provides them with daily sustenance.

Mutua emphasized the government’s commitment to eradicating rogue agents exploiting innocent Kenyans.

“We are working to clean up the system,” he said.

“We are urging people to only proceed with job applications where no fees are required until a second interview is passed and a job offer is confirmed. Certain costs, like medical examinations, will naturally be borne by applicants, but all other payments should be transparent.”

In a recent government-led recruitment event, where over 20,000 hopeful Kenyans turned up, rogue agents were reportedly on-site collecting passports and even charging for applications.

“On the first day at KICC, we identified unauthorized agents who had begun charging fees. We found a vehicle containing approximately 40 collected passports, evidence of their intent to exploit those seeking opportunities,” Mutua recounted.

This crackdown aims to protect Kenyans from exploitation while fostering ethical employment practices abroad.

Read the Original article on https://thekenyandiaspora.com

