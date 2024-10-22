UDA Plans Underway To Expel Rigathe Gachagua From The Party

The ruling UDA party has declared that it no longer recognizes impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who also served as the party’s deputy leader, according to Secretary General Hassan Omar.

Omar announced that the party will soon hold a meeting to expel Gachagua, underscoring their commitment to national unity.

“Gachagua must accept that the political landscape has changed and move on,” he stated. He clarified that the UDA constitution designates the Deputy President as the deputy party leader, and with Gachagua’s impeachment, it is time for new leadership.

Once Gachagua’s removal is complete, Omar confirmed that the party will replace him with Deputy President nominee Professor Kithure Kindiki. “We already recognize Kindiki as our Deputy President and deputy party leader, but we will officially install him soon,” Omar added.

Speaking in Eldoret after a meeting with regional youth leaders, Omar highlighted the importance of gathering feedback on how to improve policies that benefit young people through opportunities provided by the Kenya Kwanza government. He called on all Kenyans to support President William Ruto in realizing his plans and vision for the country.

Elsewhere, Moses Kuria revealed that NARC-Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua and Tujibebe Wakenya Party Leader William Kabogo had advised Gachagua to establish his own political party rather than join the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) before the 2022 general elections.

“Dr. Thuo Mathenge No Wanguku, William Kabogo, Peter Munya, Mwangi wa Iria, and Martha Karua warned you about going into elections without a political party,” Kuria said.

However, Kuria noted that Gachagua dismissed the Mt. Kenya leaders and ignored their counsel.

Kuria asserted that politicians would not support Gachagua now that he finds himself opposed to the government.

“You fought us. Now you want us to cry with you in the opposition? Forget it,” Kuria declared.

Additionally, Kuria stated that the country has moved on and now recognizes Professor Kithure Kindiki as the Deputy President.

“We have moved on. Prof. Kithure Kindiki is the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya,” he confirmed.

Read the Original article on https://nairobiwire.com

