Anglican Church Affirms Support for Catholic Bishops’ Statement

The Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) has disclosed that it fully supports a statement issued recently by the Catholic bishops regarding the state of the nation.

In a press statement on Monday, November 18, ACK Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit claimed that the church believes that the government has yet to take decisive steps to steer the nation in the right direction.

Ole Sapit further condemned the attacks on the Catholic bishops, affirming that no amount of intimidation will stop the church from speaking out the truth.

“We, the ACK, fully support the Catholic bishops’ statement to the nation. We believe that the government has yet to turn around the country and steer it in the right direction. Calling church leaders names or dismissing the bishops’ statement as “misleading, erroneous, and false,” is itself dishonest.

“The bishops have spoken the minds of Kenyans and faithfully expressed the truth as things are on the ground. No amount of attacks or intimidation will deter the church from calling out evil and speaking the truth to power,” Ole Sapit remarked.

The archbishop went ahead to ask the leaders in government to provide leadership in a meaningful way by delivering services to the citizens.

“The governed do not need lectures but services and honest engagement. Please concentrate on providing leadership in a meaningful way and first tackle the myriad of problems that are bedeviling the country,” Ole Sapit explained.

He called out the government on the new higher education funding model, the transition to the Social Health Authority (SHA), abductions of Kenyans, and taxation.

“It cannot be gainsaid that the new university funding model has not worked. Public universities are barely functioning. It cannot be gainsaid that the transition from the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) has been anything but smooth, causing Kenyans untold suffering,” Ole Sapit stated.

He added, “It cannot be gainsaid that Kenyans have suffered unexplained abductions, forced disappearances, and unresolved murders. Who should be held accountable if not the government? It cannot be gainsaid that Kenyans are struggling with punitive taxes, unemployment crises and less than ideal business environment. It cannot be gainsaid that the most vulnerable Kenyans have experienced inhuman evictions with no viable alternative to their already precarious living arrangements.”

Ole Sapit stated the church was neither condemning nor criticizing the government but was demanding accountability, transparency, and urgent interventions to resolve matters raised.

“It is time the government realized that too much talk and open-ended promises will not do,” he added.

