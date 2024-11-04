Femicide Alert: Shocking Death of Radio Presenter Lilian Achieng’

Police in Kahawa West, Kiambu County, are investigating another case of femicide where the body of a lady was found dead in her boyfriend’s house on Friday, November 1. It’s the latest incident in a troubling rise in femicide cases in the country.

The victim, identified as Lilian Achieng Aluko, is suspected of having been brutally murdered by her boyfriend on Friday who later vanished. The police have since launched a manhunt for the suspect.

- Advertisement -

Lilian, who was a presenter at Radio 44, a local radio station, was found dead at her boyfriend’s house with injuries on her face and a stab wound at the back.

The 33-year-old had informed her family on Thursday she would be spending the night at her boyfriend’s place, which would be the last time they saw her alive.

- Advertisement -

“She left at around 11 am and told me she went to her friend. She did not return. On Friday, minutes to 9, I received a call from an unknown number (informing her of her demise),” the mother recalled.

According to a police report, Lilian was found with visible facial injuries and a stab wound behind her right ear.

The report further indicated that the two had returned home after visiting a local entertainment joint. Soon after, neighbours reported hearing sounds of violent altercations but they were unable to intervene as the door was locked and the stereo volume was loud.

A knife believed to be the murder weapon used in the gruesome act was recovered at the scene. The family is now calling on the police to arrest the suspect, who remains at large.

Lilian is described by her friends as bubbly and full of life. Her sister mourned her sudden demise saying, “I am heartbroken and devastated because her light has been taken too soon. What we just wish is justice for her.”

“We have lost a very good girl in the hands of a person probably she really loved,” a friend eulogised.

The incident comes on the back of calls made by women for the government to step up and contain femicide cases. In the last three months, 97 lives of women have been claimed according to the latest data released by the National Police Service.

In response, President William Ruto, for the second time, sounded a warning to those behind the heinous acts and told investigating agencies to bring the perpetrators behind the killings to book.

President Ruto on Sunday, while speaking at Divine Africa Church, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to dealing with violence against women stating that both criminal and moral issues surrounding these crimes will be addressed

“How can it be our girls, the women of Kenya that expect us to love them, that now are dying in the hands of men? We have a criminal problem and a moral problem; we need to address both of them,” he stated.

Read the Original article on https://www.kenyans.co.ke

Femicide Alert: Shocking Death of Radio Presenter Lilian Achieng’