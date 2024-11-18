Gov. Cecily Mbarire Condemns Embu Residents for Heckling Ruto

In a surprising turn of events, the Governor of Embu County Cecily Mbarire made headlines when she publicly criticized residents for heckling President William Ruto during a church service on Sunday

The incident occurred at the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Mukangu in Embu while President Ruto was delivering his speech when the audience began chanting ‘Ruto Must Go’ slogans.

- Advertisement -

The hostility was evident when former President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua were recognised by the Catholic clerics, the gathering erupted in wild cheers which was not the case when the president was mentioned

Governor Mbarire expressed her disappointment at the disrespectful behavior displayed towards the President, emphasizing the importance of civility and respect to the office of the presidency.

- Advertisement -

“Tomorrow, we want our markets to be upgraded but we can’t ask for developments when we are heckling at the head of state,” she said in sorrow.

“I am pleading with you as a veteran politician we are not helping ourselves with unnecessary political battles. When you see me quiet in this government I know what I am doing. Other places like Nyeri, Murang’a, Kiambu and Kirinyanga have tarmacked roads, where are ours?” she asked the residents.

“We cannot compare ourselves to other regions that have developments. We cannot afford to stay three years out of the government without any developments,” she added.

The incident serves as a poignant reminder that dialogue and engagement should be done in a constructive way rather than disruptive behaviour.

Governor Mbarire’s bold statement has been met with mixed reactions, with some applauding her willingness to speak out against what they perceive as disrespectful behavior.

Others, however, argue that the governor is out of touch with the frustrations of the people and fails to understand their concerns especially after the manner in which Rigathe Gachagua was thrown out of Government.

About the Author

Isaac Mbugua is a Senior Journalist and Digital News Writer at Diaspora Messenger News Media

Gov. Cecily Mbarire Condemns Embu Residents for Heckling Ruto