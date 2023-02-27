Changes in Ruto UDA: Cecily Mbarire And Cleophas Malala at the Helm

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) on Monday, February 27 announced leadership changes. In the new changes, former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala was appointed as the Secretary-General replacing nominated Senator Veronica Maina. Cecily Mbarire was picked as the Chairperson of the party replacing Public Service Commission-bound member Johnston Muthama. The changes came on the backdrop of the party setting March 1, 2023, as the date for grassroots elections of the party.

On February 25, the UDA party announced planned grassroots elections for party officials.

In a statement, the party through the former SG Veronica Maina communicated that the party would carry out a mass registration exercise beginning March 1, 2023,

“Only bonafide and registered UDA party members will be eligible either to vote during the grassroots elections or to be elected as UDA Party Officials.

“In order to adequately prepare for this exercise, the UDA party will roll out a party membership registration drive to enhance the registration of all those persons interested in participating in this exercise,” read the statements in part.

Prior to his appointment as the Secretary-General of UDA, Malala was a close insider to the Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

Malala as a member of the Amani National Congress played an integral role in the formation of a political alliance between President William Ruto and Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi that brought about the Kenya Kwanza Coalition.

His appointment came against the backdrop of his shortlisting in the Chief Administrative Secretaries positions (CASs).

Additionally, Mbarire who doubles up as the Embu Governor will now oversee the National Executive Committee, maintaining discipline and order in the party, while providing policy guidance, and fostering unity and cooperation among party organs.

In his acceptance speech, Malala stated that he was grateful for being appointed the SG of the largest party in the country.

“I want to thank my party leader for recognising my capabilities. I take over a party that has a very strong foundation, young but the biggest in Kenya,” he stated.

He equally thanked Mudavadi for giving him the opportunity to serve in his party and mentoring him in leadership

“I thank my former party leader Mudavadi for his mentorship that has led to me being identified by this party (UDA),” he added.

Among other appointees include; EALA MP Omar Hassan who has replaced Kipruto arap Kirwa as Vice Chairman, and Japheth Nyakundi MP for Kitutu Chache North replaced Omingo Magara as Treasurer.

Also, Mwala MP Vincent Musyoka has been appointed as the new Party Organising Secretary, succeeding Karisa Nzai.

