It is with deep sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Marshall Onyango Omondi, 27, in Raleigh, North Carolina, USA following a cardiac arrest.

Marshall was the son of Charles Omondi and Elizabeth Akinyi Omondi, both of Nairobi.

- Advertisement -

He was the brother of Lynn Atieno Omondi and Terry Akoth Omondi. His grandparents were Gaitano Amuga Aketch and Teresia Akum Amuga of Murueyo Village, Kathieno ‘B’ East Ugenya, Siaya County, and George Otieno and Nelly Auma Otieno of Alego Kaluo, Siaya County.

The requiem mass will be held at St. Andrew Edelvale Church in Nairobi Kenya on November 28, 2024.

- Advertisement -

Marshall will be laid to rest on November 30 2024 at the family home next to Yogo Catholic Parish Church in Masiro, East Ugenya Siaya County.

In Gods hands, we place Marshall’s soul.

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Africa Welfare Association is a pioneer provider of services to it’s Diaspora members in the event of loss of a loved one. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. AWA was set up in response to the ever-growing demand for services at a critical time. With trusted partners, AWA will offer you benefits wherever you are in the world. Alleviate stress with AWA At some point, we have been with a grieving family or friend and come to learn that none of us are ever prepared to leave this world. When the time comes, we shall leave everything including our loved ones behind.

In Loving Memory: Marshall Omondi of Raleigh, North Carolina