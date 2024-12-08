Promotion To Glory of Rev. Dr. John Mungai Ng’ang’a in Florida

It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Rev. Dr. John Mungai Ng’ang’a on December 3, 2024. He transitioned to glory peacefully in Florida, USA, surrounded by those he loved, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Rev. Ng’ang’a was the founder and CEO of Marafiki Global AIDS Ministry, through which he touched countless lives with his unwavering faith, compassion, and dedication to service. His legacy of love and selflessness will continue to inspire all who knew him.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Faith, and his two cherished sons, Ng’ang’a and Mwangi. Born and raised in Njathaini, Mwimuto, Kiambu, Kenya, Rev. Ng’ang’a lived a life devoted to God, family, and the service of others.

We humbly ask for your prayers and support for the family during this challenging time.

Rev. Ng’ang’a will be laid to rest at Rafiki Children’s Center, Kikuyu (Kenya) on December 19, 2024.

For financial assistance, kindly use the details below:

•CashApp: https://cash.app/$jmungain

•Zelle: mungaij254@gmail.com or (954) 806-6025 •Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/James-Mungai

• PayPal: @JamesMungai110

Thank you for standing with us in love and prayer as we celebrate the extraordinary life of Rev. Dr. John Mungai Ng’ang’a. May God bless you abundantly.

“Here I am, send me” (Isaiah 6:8).

Sincerely,

The Family of Rev. Dr. John Mungai Ng’ang’a

Please see below for memorial service dates and time:

*Online Memorial Service:

* Wednesday Dec. 11th

(Zoom) (8PM EST) *Zoom link will be provided 1 hour prior

Ohio (in-person): Friday, Dec. 13th First Community South, (1320 Cambridge Blvd, Columbus, OH 43212) 4PM-6:30PM EST

Columbus streaming links: Stand alone player dedicated link: https://control.resi.io/ webplayer/video.html?id= e84295fc-be85-466c-a7a6- 11d9d7598af4

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

