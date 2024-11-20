Kenya Parliament’s Discussion: Women Kneeling Before Men

Kneel or Not to Kneel: In Kenya’s Parliament, a controversial debate has been sparked over the practice of women kneeling before men, showcasing the intricate power dynamics at play within the political sphere.

This contentious topic has ignited a flurry of discussions, both within the legislature and among the general public.

Proponents argue that this tradition is a symbol of respect deeply rooted in cultural norms, while opponents argue that it perpetuates gender inequality and undermines women’s rights.

The debate reflects a larger global conversation on gender equality and the role of women in society.

As Kenya strives for progress and embraces modernity, calls for a more progressive approach to women’s rights are growing louder.

In a country where women have made significant strides in politics and other fields, this traditional act of submission raises questions about the true extent of women’s empowerment in Kenyan society.

The discussions in Parliament on Tuesday, November 19 took an interesting turn after Members of Parliament discussed how women should behave before men.

The discussion was started by Mbita MP Millicent Odhiambo who called out her colleague, nominated MP Linet Toto, for kneeling before a male MP, questioning the Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula if she was in order.

“Mr Speaker, my concern is that honorable Toto is kneeling. I know that the member she is speaking with is elderly but is she in order to be kneeling? In this house, we are presumed to be all equal, as much as it shows respect culturally, it is not in order,” Millie Odhiambo pointed out.

Toto was kneeling before Sotik MP Francis Sigei.

Joining the discussion, Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohammed alleged that MP Toto had traveled back from Uganda, where they presume she borrowed the mannerism and brought it to the August House.

“Mr Speaker, I am just informed that Linet Too is coming from Uganda. That is where she has learned that mannerism of kneeling before men. And that is the way it should be,” Junet said in a light moment that left MPs in laughter.

However, the matter was not taken lightly by Kisii MP Dorice Donya who refuted the discussions to have women kneel before men, saying that such talk in the House may ruin their marriages.

“Mr Speaker, this statement might be taken seriously and when we go home our men demand we start kneeling. You will be ruining our marriages. We are not going to live in a society where men tell women what to do in this 21st Century, ” a visibly furious MP Donya strongly opposed the discussion.

Bringing the House to order, Speaker Moses Wetangula pointed out that women kneeling before men is a very normal behavior, especially in his community.

“Honorable Members, Member for Bumula can tell you that from the community where we come from women kneeling for their men is an ordinary course of things in the households, ” Wetangula noted.

His sentiments were strongly opposed by female MPs who were seen waving in displeasure and disagreement.

The behavior of women kneeling before men is mostly practiced by Ugandan women who practice it to show respect to the men in their society. It is a cultural practice of respect for Uganda equated to other respectful practices like bowing and curtseying.

The practice is however not popular in all Ugandan tribes, it is mostly practiced by the Baganda in the central region of the country, which is the most populous tribe. It’s not just husbands, the same deference is shown to elders, honored guests, and others in positions of respect.

Article written by Christine Opanda

Kenya Parliament’s Discussion: Women Kneeling Before Men