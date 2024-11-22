Kenyan Pastor Honored with Minority Business Excellence Award in the US

Elkhart, IN — Pastor Samuel Kamwenji, Manager of Community Relations and Business Development at INOVA Federal Credit Union, received the Minority Business Excellence Award for Service from the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce in Indiana.

The Chamber’s “Celebrating Minority Business Excellence” dinner was held at the Lerner Theatre on November 13th.

- Advertisement -

The Service award is given annually to an individual or business in the service industry who has demonstrated excellence in customer service, business growth, and community involvement.

Samuel has formed partnerships with several community organizations to facilitate financial

counselling for individuals and families, including the Tolson Center for Community Excellence and the Elkhart Drug Court.

- Advertisement -

In addition to meeting regularly with credit union members, Samuel also visits local businesses to discuss financial freedom with their employees.

“Samuel embodies the credit union philosophy of people helping people”, says Kerie Sekal,

Senior Vice President of Marketing and Retail Banking for INOVA. “He has a genuine passion for serving our community.”



About INOVA Federal Credit Union

INOVA Federal Credit Union is a member-owned, financial cooperative headquartered in

downtown Elkhart, Indiana. Established in 1942, INOVA was originally chartered to serve the employees of Miles Laboratories.

Today, INOVA serves nearly 50,000 members and the employees of over 500 companies. INOVA has seven branch locations in two states, as well as over 5,600 service center locations and nearly 30,000 free ATMs nationwide.

Report by Kerie Sekal

Kenyan Pastor Honored with Minority Business Excellence Award