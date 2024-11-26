Kisii to Missouri: Zaphany’s Path to Ms in Project Management

Zaphany, from Kisii County, Kenya, is about to embark on an exciting journey to the United States, where he will pursue a Master of Science in Project Management at Missouri State University. His story reflects perseverance, belief in a clear process, and the strength of community.

He first learned about the International Scholars Program (ISP) in 2019 but hesitated to join due to concerns about scams, a common fear in Kenyan culture.

His perspective changed after a trusted friend, a fellow high school alumnus, successfully joined ISP and moved to the U.S. Inspired by this success, Zaphany fast-tracked his application in December 2021.

Passion and determination fueled his progress despite the challenges. With a background in economics and statistics from Laikipia University and experience in project management, Zaphany chose this course to enhance his skills and achieve professional growth.

He selected Missouri State University for its comprehensive curriculum, aligning perfectly with his career goals. He aims to become a leading corporate figure back in Kenya, driving impactful change.

ISP proved crucial in his journey. It provided financial aid through a scholarship covering part of his tuition and additional support to bridge the remaining costs. Beyond financial help, ISP offered training, mentorship, and resources that guided him through every step.

Zaphany emphasized the value of networking, which he cultivated through ISP. Engaging with fellow scholars during training sessions fostered a supportive community that continues to inspire him. He believes this network will play a vital role in navigating his studies and career.

His advice to aspiring scholars is straightforward: trust the process, remain patient, and work hard. Challenges such as preparing for standardized tests, completing applications, and training are part of the journey, but perseverance leads to success.

With close to 500 Kenyan students pursuing studies in the U.S. through ISP, Zaphany hopes his story motivates others to pursue their goals. As he prepares to begin this new chapter, his journey reflects the transformative power of belief, determination, and a strong support system.

