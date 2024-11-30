Love Knows no Boundaries: Justice Muchelule’ Traditional Wedding

Justice Aggrey Muchelule of the Court of Appeal tied the not with his fiancee Judy Kerich at a traditional ceremony in Uasin Gishu County.

The event was held in Kessess Constituency on Friday, November 29 and attended by close friends and families.

Known as ‘Koito’, the attendees witnessed Kalenjin traditional wedding activities as the family of two loved birds got to know each other.

Among the notable guests at the event were National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei.

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa and Kenya Airports Authority (KAA )Board Chairperson Caleb Kositany were also in attendance.

Consequently, the friends of the duo wished them all the best in their marriage even as leaders called for unity amidst diversity in the country.

“Love recognizes no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope.” – Maya Angelou Honoured to have joined my friends Court of Appeal Judge Hon. Aggrey Muchelule and Judy Kerich in celebrating their traditional marriage… pic.twitter.com/WbNGM99Bnb — Rt.Hon.Dr.Moses Wetang’ula (@HonWetangula) November 29, 2024

“With the marriage bringing together two communities, I called on the attendees to utilize the vibrant cultures of the two tribes, embrace the diversity it offers and to look beyond the tribes and have a national outlook,” Speaker Moses Wetangula wrote after the event.

With the marriage bringing together two communities, I called on the attendees to utilize the vibrant cultures of the two tribes, embrace diversity it offers and to look beyond the tribes and have a national outlook. The colourful ceremony brought together leaders from all the… pic.twitter.com/4ncK3RGYc0 — Rt.Hon.Dr.Moses Wetang’ula (@HonWetangula) November 29, 2024

“The colourful ceremony brought together leaders from all the arms of government who came to celebrate a true love story.”

Message from FCPA Fernandes Barasa, OGW – Joined fellow leaders in Kesses, Uasin Gishu County, for the Koito of Hon. Aggrey Muchelule, Judge of the Court of Appeal, and his fiancée, Ms. Judith Kerich. Wishing them a joyful beginning as they embark on this new chapter together

