Sylvia Kinya: A Journey of Focus and Fulfillment

Sylvia Kinya’s journey to the University of Delaware, where she will pursue a Master of Science in Bioinformatics and Computational Biology, is one marked by resilience, purpose, and a deep sense of responsibility.

Hailing from Meru County, Kenya, Sylvia’s determination shines through her words to her family: “I love my family and will miss them, but I must do this for the betterment of my future and the family.”

With this laser focus, she is ready to embark on a new chapter that will not only elevate her career but also secure a brighter future for her loved ones.

Sylvia’s academic background in biochemistry made her master’s program a natural and strategic choice. The support she received from the International Scholars Program (ISP) has been essential in making this goal achievable, and she reflects on her experience with the program fondly.

One of the standout moments in her journey was the visa interview—a nerve-wracking experience that Sylvia describes as “nothing short of a miracle.” Overcoming her initial anxiety, she focused on the importance of this milestone and gave it her all, driven by her deep sense of responsibility.

One of the elements Sylvia values most about her upcoming transition is the strong sense of community she has found among other ISP students.

Fellow ISP students at the University of Delaware have been in close touch, helping her secure accommodation and offering invaluable guidance on what to expect once she arrives in Newark, Delaware.

This network of support has been instrumental in easing her nerves, allowing her to look forward with excitement and reassurance.

Reflecting on the road travelled, Sylvia describes her journey as “long and mostly lonely.” Now, with her dreams coming into focus, she recognizes that the journey is not ending but rather evolving into something much greater. She is excited, optimistic, and fully aware of the path she has carved for herself.

