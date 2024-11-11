VETERAN’S DAY-God Bless The USA!

As a Vietnam DAV I am HONORED to have served and GRATEFUL to have survived. I am also very THANKFUL for our country and the Good Lord who made it all possible!

I joined the United States Navy when I was 17 years of age. It was my honor to serve this country during the Vietnam War aboard the Naval Destroyer ship USS AULT DD-698.

Once you have served in the military and/or have family and friends who have served (especially if they have paid the supreme sacrifice for our freedom), you view the United States of America in a whole new light.

It causes you to have an even greater appreciation for our freedom and all the wonderful things we have in this country. If you have ever traveled outside the US, you realize that we have been blessed with so much more than most of the other countries around the world.

There is no perfect country, but America is certainly better than most. Thank God for that! This country began much later than most of the countries in the world.

However, by the grace of God, because of the sacrifice and hard work of the military and the pioneers who have gone before us, we are now privileged to enjoy this wonderful country.

America has given billions of dollars and sacrificed millions of lives on behalf of the rest of the world.

Therefore, as a Vietnam Veteran, I am grateful to be an American! I am grateful for all the men and women who have served in our military! I am especially grateful for those Veterans who died serving this country! And I am grateful to God for blessing the United States of America!

THE UNITED STATES MILITARY is an important part of God’s design to protect our country. “When the enemy comes in like a flood, The Spirit of the LORD will lift up a standard against him” (Isaiah 59:19). “For the one in authority is God’s servant for your good. But if you do wrong, be afraid, for rulers do not bear the sword for no reason. They are God’s servants, agents of wrath to bring punishment on the wrongdoer” (Romans 13:4). Thank God for the standard bearers of today!

By Dr. Lewis Gregory/https://www.sourceministries.net/go/

VETERAN’S DAY-God Bless The USA!