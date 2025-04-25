Kenyan Woman Huldah Mosiori Shot Dead in Minnesota

A Kenyan-born woman was tragically shot and killed in her Minnesota home in a suspected domestic violence incident.

Huldah Mosiori, a mother of four was a mental health nurse and entrepreneur, she was found dead alongside her ex-partner in an apparent homicide.

According to media reports, authorities responded to a report of a person outside with a gun in Ramsey, Minnesota On Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

Upon arrival, law enforcement discovered two individuals deceased inside a residence on the 16200 block of Azurite Street Northwest.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office identified the two individuals found dead in the residence as 42-year-old Huldah Mosiori and 51-year-old Mel Melchizedek.

It is now assumed that Mosiori was murdered by Mel Melchizedek, a 51-year-old man of unknown address. Melchizedek is believed to be a former partner and the father of at least one of her children, he is from Sierra Leonean.

Huldah, a vibrant Kenyan woman full of dreams and aspirations’ journey took her far from home, only to meet an end that was as heartbreaking as it was unexpected.

Her life, marked by hope, ambition, and an undeniable passion for connection, was brutally cut short in a foreign land, leaving behind a wake of sorrow and unanswered questions.

There have been several tragic cases involving Kenyan women in the U.S. in recent years:

Dorothy Bosibori Ongera (35) died in December 2020 in Dallas, Texas, under mysterious circumstances. Her partner, Obadiah Kinara, initially claimed she accidentally drowned. However, her family disputed this and sought an exhumation, which was granted by a Texas court in March 2022.

Margaret Mbitu, a Kenyan nurse in Boston, was found dead in her car in November 2023.

As investigations continue into the tragic deaths of Huldah Mosiori and Mel Melchizedek, the community is coming together to honor Huldah’s legacy and support her surviving children.​

Community Support and Vigil

In the wake of this tragedy, local organizations and community members are organizing vigils and support initiatives to remember Huldah and assist her children. These efforts aim to provide emotional support and raise awareness about domestic violence.

Resources for Families in Need

For families facing similar challenges, several resources are available in Ramsey County:​

Kinship Support Unit: Offers services to children placed with relatives, providing support to ensure stability and positive relationships.

Offers services to children placed with relatives, providing support to ensure stability and positive relationships. Parent Support Outreach Program: A voluntary program that focuses on a family’s strengths and needs, aiming to help children and parents thrive. It provides assistance with basic needs, family health, parenting, and more. ​

A voluntary program that focuses on a family’s strengths and needs, aiming to help children and parents thrive. It provides assistance with basic needs, family health, parenting, and more. ​ Family Coaching Services: Provides strength-based, holistic support to African American/Black and American Indian families, helping them navigate challenges and develop solutions to reach their personal goals. ​

Provides strength-based, holistic support to African American/Black and American Indian families, helping them navigate challenges and develop solutions to reach their personal goals. ​ Children’s Grief Connection: Offers free grief programs for children and teens, helping them cope with the loss of a loved one. ​

