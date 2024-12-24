Breaking Traditions: 131 Pokot youth & alternative rites of passage

In a remote village in Kenya, 131 Pokot youth experienced a life-changing transformation through alternative rites of passage, marking their journey from boys to men.

This remarkable initiative not only upheld cultural traditions but also brought a newfound sense of hope and empowerment to these young individuals.

Led by a dedicated team of community leaders and supported by local organizations, the alternative rites of passage program aimed to replace the harmful practice of female genital mutilation (FGM) with a positive and meaningful transition into adulthood for both boys and girls.

Through a series of workshops and mentorship sessions, these youth were provided with essential life skills, education, and guidance on matters of gender equality, health, and self-expression.

As the festive season dawned, the joy of Christmas was greatly amplified by this milestone achievement.

The transformed youth embarked on a celebratory journey, showcasing their new understanding of responsibility, respect, and their commitment to ending harmful practices within their community.

This remarkable transformation not only touches the lives of these Pokot youth but also serves as an inspiration to all, reminding us of the power of education and cultural revitalization in bringing about positive change.

Here is an invitation to celebrate this momentous occasion for these Young Pokot boys

Hello. This Christmas season, as we celebrate God’s gift to humanity, you are warmly invited to the Rites of Passage (ROPEs) Graduation Ceremony on Saturday, December 28, 2024, at the Domo VLi/ CIM Center in Tirioko ward, Baringo County, starting at 10:00 AM.

Join us in celebrating the transformation of 131 young Pokot boys into strong and godly men after a 5-week Alternative Rites of Passage Program, which includes Christmas in camp.

We kindly appeal for your support to make their Christmas and graduation special by helping cover program deficits and day costs.

Contributions can be made via:

• Paybill: 522533, Account Number: 7930498

• MPESA Numbers (Send money): 0724284404 / 0722566208

For more information, call +1724284404

