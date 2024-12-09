Damarie Saada, the daughter of Kenyan political figure Kalonzo Musyoka, recently celebrated her nuptials in a dazzling wedding ceremony.

Damarie wedded the love of her life, Martin Nyaga, in Naivasha, Nakuru county.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Naivasha, this extravagant celebration of love left no stone unturned in creating an unforgettable experience.

With a perfect blend of opulence and elegance, the wedding showcased the unparalleled charm and flamboyance of the bride and groom.

From the breathtaking floral arrangements to the exquisite attire, every detail was meticulously curated to create an atmosphere of sheer enchantment.

As guests arrived, they were greeted with a sense of warmth and hospitality, enveloped in the delightful ambience of joy and celebration.

The air was filled with laughter and merriment as loved ones gathered to witness the union of two hearts.

Unlike most weddings where the bride is walked down the aisle by both her parents, Damarie’s mother, Pauline, was not present

Pauline has been sick and in and out of hospital since 2015, and and it was sad to see her miss her daughter’s wedding.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta was among many leaders who attended the wedding ceremonny alongside several opposition heavyweights.

Photos of Kalonzo Musyoka’s Daughter’s Colorful Wedding