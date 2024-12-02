In a shocking turn of events, the Kenyan diaspora community mourns the untimely death of former Diaspora pastor David Gitome.

Pastor Gitome is a trailblazer and was the founder of the first Kenyan Church in USA called Umoja Swahili Church International in 1998. The Church was based in Silver Spring Maryland.

- Advertisement -

The lifeless body of Gitome was discovered in his Ongata Rongai residence, leaving family, friends, and followers devastated by the tragic loss.

The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, adding to the emotional turmoil faced by those who knew him.

- Advertisement -

As the investigations into the cause of his passing continue, his loved ones and friend are left grappling with grief and questions.

pastor Gitome had spent several years serving as a pastor in the diaspora, nurturing the spiritual growth of countless individuals.

This heartbreaking news serves as a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing our loved ones.

The Kenyan diaspora community mourns the loss of Pastor David Gitome and will undoubtedly come together to honor his memory and celebrate the positive impact he had on so many lives.

This tragic loss serves as a reminder of the impact one individual can have on a community. Gitome’s legacy as a pastor will be remembered and cherished by all those whose lives he touched. Watch video below of the the Last public event of Pastor David Gitome on November 28th 2024

More Details on Pastor Gitome will follow soo—–

By Isaac Kariuki

Tragic: Former Kenyan Diaspora Pastor David Gitome Found Dead