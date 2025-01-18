Mudavadi Slams Kenyans Abroad for Tarnishing Kenya’s Image

In a scathing attack on Kenyans living abroad, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has criticized the negative talks coming from the diaspora community, asserting that they are harming Kenya’s reputation on the global stage.

He was speaking on Saturday during the handover ceremony of the ICT Ministry to new Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo at Teleposta Towers,

“The Kenya you vilify is the Kenya that is a media hub. All the major media houses operate here because we have a reasonable level of freedom of expression,” Mudavadi said.

Mudavadi expressed his concern over the growing trend of negative comments and criticisms about the country and its leadership made by some Kenyans living abroad.

He argued that such actions undermine Kenya’s image and make it harder for the government to attract investment and promote tourism.

Mudavadi emphasizes the importance of unity and promoting a positive image of Kenya to the world.

With the rise of social media and online platforms, Kenyans in the diaspora have more avenues to voice their opinions and concerns about their homeland.

However, Mudavadi warned that the constant bashing and spreading of negative narratives only serve to create a distorted perception of the country.

As a result, potential investors and tourists may be deterred from engaging with Kenya, and existing partnerships may be jeopardized.

His remarks come at a time when Kenya is aiming to strengthen its global reputation and attract foreign investments.

He urged Kenyans living abroad to be cautious of the impact their words can have on the country’s progress, emphasizing the need for constructive criticism and a more balanced perspective.

Diaspora Kenyans are known to play a significant role in the country’s development through financial contributions, but Mudavadi contends that their negative comments on social media platforms and in public forums are counterproductive.

He urges them to be ambassadors of Kenya, highlighting the nation’s achievements, culture, and potential. Mudavadi’s criticism stems from a deep concern for Kenya’s global standing.

He believes that by addressing these negative talks, Kenya can project a more favorable image and attract investments that can propel the country forward.

As discussions on this issue continue, it is important for diaspora Kenyans to reflect on their impact and consider the role they play in shaping Kenya’s reputation on the international stage.

About the Author

Isaac Mbugua is a Senior Journalist and Digital News Writer at Diaspora Messenger News Media

