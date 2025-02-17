Breaking News: 2025 KCFA Conference Moves to Washington DC

In a bold move that promises to elevate the experience for attendees, the prestigious KCFA (Kenyan Christian Fellowship in America) Conference will relocate from Harrisonburg Virginia to the vibrant backdrop of Washington DC for its highly anticipated 2025 Annual Conference.

The shift marks a pivotal moment for the renowned annual event, promising transformative experience that combines inspiration, education, and networking opportunities against the dynamic urban backdrop of the nation’s capital.

This opportunity will give attendees a fresh perspective and dynamic experience unlike any other Conference before.

As anticipation builds for this monumental change in scenery, participants can expect a revitalized program that leverages the energy and transformative experience that combines inspiration, education, and networking opportunities.

As KCFA Members gear up for this monumental change, the allure of networking and fellowshiping against the backdrop of the nation’s capital sets the stage for unparalleled opportunities and spiritual growth.

The transition to this iconic location has sparked curiosity and excitement within the community, promising a conference that will not only meet but exceed expectations.

Attendees can anticipate a blend of insightful sessions, exclusive networking, engaging workshops, insightful keynote speeches, and heartfelt worship experiences.

Conference details are as follows:

📍 Venue: Catholic University of America, Washington, D.C.

📅 Dates: Thursday, July 3 – Sunday, July 6, 2025

Speakers are:

Apostle John Kimani William and Pastor Dan Makokha with KCFA

Reprise Worship team leading powerful, spirit-filled worship.

Get ready to embrace a new chapter in the KCFA Conference legacy as it embraces the energy and essence of Washington DC for an unforgettable 2025 Coference.

