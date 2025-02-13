How SADC Dealt a Blow to Raila’s AUC Bid Hours to Election

Kenya’s candidate for the African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson position, Raila Odinga, has suffered a setback after the Southern African Development Community (SADC) threw its weight behind Madagascar’s candidate, Richard Randriamandrato.

In a letter dated Wednesday, February 12, the SADC Secretariat said the decision followed a meeting held by SADC in August 2024 in Zimbabwe aimed at consolidating regional support for a unified candidate.

The SADC Secretariat also noted that the region’s decision was influenced by the withdrawal of Mauritius’s candidate, Anil Kumarsingh Gayan, leaving Madagascar as the sole contender from the SADC bloc.

“The Republics of Madagascar and Mauritius had, in the August 2024 Council, submitted a candidate each for the position of Chairperson of the African Union Commission, namely Mr. Richard J. Randriamandrato and Mr. Anil Kumarsingh Gayan, respectively. We have since learnt that Mauritius has withdrawn her candidature, leaving Madagascar as the only Member State from the SADC region to compete for the position,” the letter read in part.

With Randriamandrato confirmed as the only candidate from the region, the SADC Secretariat wrote to member states encouraging them to vote in his favour.

“This letter, therefore, serves to encourage SADC Member States to support Mr. Richard J. Randriamandrato, a candidate from our region, for the position of the AUC Chairperson during the upcoming elections of Senior Leadership of the African Union Commission, in line with the August 2024 Council decision stated above,” the letter added.

With SADC’s 16 member states including influential countries like South Africa and Tanzania, the bloc’s endorsement significantly boosts Randriamandrato’s chances in the AU elections.

Other SADC countries include Angola, Botswana, Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo, Eswatini and Lesotho.

Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, Zambia, and Zimbabwe are also part of SADC.

However, despite the letter, the countries in the SADC region retain the right to vote for the preferred candidates based on national interests.

By Kevin Koech

Read the Original article on https://nairobileo.co.ke/

