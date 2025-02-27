Kenya Secures KSh194 Billion Loan to Settle 2027 Eurobond

Kenya has hit the economic jackpot, securing a massive KSh194 billion loan to pay off the 2027 Eurobond.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi announced the acquisition of the new KSh194 billion loan as part of Kenya’s debt liability management strategy.

Addressing the Media on Thursday, February 27, John Mbadi said that the multi-billion-shilling loan has a fixed interest rate of 9.5 per cent and will be repaid in three instalments in 2034, 2035, and 2036.

The loan which was acquired through a Eurobond issuance has so far received an oversubscription amounting to KSh646 billion from investors.

“Proceeds from the 2036 Eurobond will be used to refinance existing external debt including the planned buyback of Kenya’s Ksh166 billion ($ 900 million) Eurobond maturing in 2027,” CS Mbadi said.

This milestone development decisively puts Kenya on a path towards stabilizing its economic future.

By strategically settling its Eurobond obligations, Kenya’s financial landscape is set to experience a significant uplift, with far-reaching implications for various sectors within the economy.

This move marks a pivotal moment that is poised to redefine Kenya’s economic trajectory, attracting keen interest and scrutiny both domestically and internationally.

As Kenya solidifies its financial structure with this strategic loan maneuver, the implications and ripple effects it will have on the economy are profound and multifaceted.

It is a testament to Kenya’s commitment to financial prudence and strategic planning in ensuring a stable economic outlook for the nation.

The financial landscape is already abuzz with speculation and anticipation as this game-changing development unfolds.

As the ramifications ripple through various sectors, analysts are closely watching to decipher the potential impacts on the economy, investments, and overall fiscal health.

Kenya’s financial horizon is undoubtedly poised for a significant shift – let’s navigate through the corridors of economic transformation together.

