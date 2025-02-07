Kenyan Professor Dr. Jerono Rotich Receives NAKHE Fellowship

The Indiana University School of Public Health-Bloomington (SPH-B) is thrilled to announce that Associate Dean for Organizational Climate, Inclusion, and Belonging Jerono Rotich was recently elected a Fellow of the prestigious National Association for Kinesiology in Higher Education (NAKHE).

Dr. Rotich is only the 60th NAKHE member to receive this distinction since it was established in 2015.

At last month’s 2025 NAKHE Conference in San Juan, Dr. Rotich and three colleagues from various institutions were introduced as the newest organization Fellows for their contributions “including but not limited to scholarly productivity” and NAKHE contributions such as serving on committees, contributing to publications, and holding senior leadership positions.

NAKHE was created in 2010 as the result of longstanding collaborations between various organizations aimed at better understanding human movement.

A report by longtime members asserts: “Although many in the [field of kinesiology] have tended to divorce themselves from physical education and teacher preparation, NAKHE has held to its founding principles and values by focusing on multi-disciplinary research as well as the mentoring of future leaders and department chairs.”

“I am truly honored to have been inducted as a Fellow National Association for Kinesiology in Higher Education,” says Dr. Rotich.

“This prestigious recognition underscores my unwavering commitment and significant contributions NAKHE and the field of kinesiology.

I am incredibly thankful for this honor and excited to continue driving the growth and advancement of our discipline.”

Her appointment as a NAKHE Fellow comes shortly after Dr. Rotich received the 2024 Distinguished Alumni Award from the University of North Carolina Greensboro (UNCG) School of Health and Human Sciences in recognition of her “contributions to teaching, scholarship, and leadership on both national and international stages.”

In addition to establishing the Kinesiology and Sports Institute at the University of Gambia, Dr. Rotich developed global courses at Mahatma Gandhi University in India and Dalian University in China.

She also attended former President Biden’s 2024 Welcoming Ceremony for the President of Kenya William Ruto and his wife Rachel Ruto.

