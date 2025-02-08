Paul Mator Manyok: From lost boy to South Sudan Presidential Bid

In a remarkable tale of resilience and determination, Pastor Paul Mator Manyok, a former Lost Boy of Sudan, has risen from a life of displacement and hardship to become a beacon of hope and a potential presidential candidate in South Sudan.

From a war-torn land to a life filled with hope and determination, Paul Mator Manyok’s journey is nothing short of extraordinary.

Born in Pakoy, the outskirts of Duk Padiet Jonglei State of South Sudan, he endured the hardships of being a “Lost Boy” during the country’s civil war.

But instead of letting his circumstances define him, Manyok rose above, embracing education as his path to a brighter future.

Today, Manyok stands tall as a presidential aspirant, ready to bring change and transformation to his homeland.

His inspiring story is a testament to the power of resilience and the relentless pursuit of one’s dreams.

Paul’s journey began when he was just a young boy, forced to flee his village due to civil war.

He left South Sudan in 1987 and made his way to Ethiopia and then effentually ended up in Kenya in 1992. He stayed in Kenya for a while untill when he relocated to USA in 2003.

Before arriving in Kenya, Pastor Paul had spent years walking hundreds of miles, enduring unimaginable hardships and witnessing heartbreaking scenes of violence.

It is in Kenya where he found refuge in a refugee camp, where he received an education and discovered his passion for helping people.

Driven by the desire to bring positive change to his war-torn country, Paul dedicated himself to learning about governance, leadership, and human rights.

He is a former UNHCR Peace Education Facilitator and the Founder of Jonglei Peace Initiative North America.

With his deep love for his country and a burning desire to bring about positive change, Manyok is determined to address the critical issues that plague South Sudan, such as poverty, corruption, and regional conflict.

He formed connections with influential figures, both locally and internationally, and gradually gained recognition for his advocacy work.

Now, as a prominent figure in South Sudanese community, Paul Mator Manyok is setting his sights on the highest office in his homeland – The Presidency.

His inspiring journey and unwavering commitment to serving his people have earned him a reputation as a respected and credible candidate.

