Walter Okova’s Journey: From Kakamega to St. Louis University

Walter Okova’s pursuit of studying abroad has been a journey of perseverance, resilience, and determination. Growing up in Kakamega County, Kenya, he attended Kakamega Primary School before moving on to Kakamega High School.

His strong academic performance in KCSE paved the way for him to enroll at Multimedia University, where he pursued a Bachelor of Science in Economics, graduating in December 2021.

His ambition to study abroad began long before completing his undergraduate degree. He applied for Scholarships and various opportunities at the University of Manchester, but his efforts didn’t yield success.

However, his breakthrough came when his sister introduced him to The International Scholars Program (ISP) through a Facebook link. After thorough research and discussions with his parents, he officially joined the program in March 2023.

Securing a U.S. student visa proved to be a challenging process. Walter initially applied to Illinois State University, but he deferred his application. When he finally attended his visa interview, he was denied on his first attempt, despite a month of preparation.

Refusing to give up, he took a short break, deferred his admission, and reached out to professors in his program, hoping to secure scholarships. His persistence paid off when one professor responded, leading to a graduate assistantship opportunity.

With a scholarship in hand, Walter returned for a second visa interview, and this time, he was approved.

Today, he is pursuing his master’s degree at St. Louis University in Missouri, proving that resilience and the right support system can turn obstacles into success.

