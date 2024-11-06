Kenya Constitution Amendment Bill 2024 draft: Diaspora Urgent call

The Kenyan diaspora’s long-held dream of political recognition and dedicated services is one step closer to reality with the proposal to establish “Diaspora County 48.”

Led by Acting Governor Bernard Kavyu and his team, this initiative aims to formalize a structure for Kenyan citizens living abroad, providing a comprehensive framework for political representation and improved access to government services.

This proposal, if passed, would officially recognize Kenyan citizens abroad as an administrative county within Kenya, granting them formal representation and tailored resources.

For decades, the diaspora has contributed economically and socially to Kenya, yet their voices have remained distant from governance.

Now, this bill seeks to bridge that gap, ensuring that millions of Kenyans abroad are given a formal role in the government and decision-making processes impacting their homeland.

Under the proposed amendment, Diaspora County 48 would become Kenya’s newest county, representing the interests of citizens living outside the country. The bill introduces amendments to Articles 97 and 98 of the Constitution to include diaspora representation in both the National Assembly and Senate.

Additionally, it amends the First Schedule to list Diaspora County 48 among Kenya’s established counties, a significant acknowledgement of the diaspora’s integral role.

The accompanying charter outlines specific services for the diaspora, including consular support, structured voter registration, and investment facilitation. Funding would be managed through a membership model, avoiding double taxation for Kenyans abroad.

Bernard Kavyu, Acting Governor of Diaspora County 48, emphasizes that this milestone reflects a 20-year journey fueled by the dreams of countless Kenyans abroad. Kavyu calls for widespread engagement, urging every Kenyan in the diaspora to review and contribute to the draft before it reaches Parliament.

“This is our chance to shape our representation and ensure our needs are addressed within Kenya’s Constitution,” he passionately states.

The bill will undergo a comprehensive legislative process, including public participation, allowing diaspora voices to be heard directly. The goal is to bring this amendment to a national referendum, where Kenyans will decide on the inclusion of Diaspora County 48 in the country’s governance structure.

Diaspora leaders are urging Kenyans worldwide to respond with a sense of urgency. This bill represents not just symbolic recognition but also tangible benefits like organized support systems, political representation, and an official platform for diaspora concerns in Kenya’s legislative process.

Its success depends on active engagement from the diaspora at this critical moment, providing feedback to fine-tune and strengthen the proposal. It’s a rallying call for unity and action among Kenyans living overseas.

The draft is available for review, and Kenyans abroad are strongly encouraged to participate. This could be a historic step for diaspora engagement, but only if there is widespread input and collaboration.

The Link for the Constitution of Kenya Amendment Bill 2024 Draft (Diaspora County 48 Kenya) under the link of the diaspora County 48 website. Here is the pdf Constitution of Kenya Amendment Bill 2024 Draft

Comments and suggestions to be emailed to info@dc48k.org

As Kavyu aptly puts it, “This county will benefit everyone. Let’s seize this moment and ensure our legacy is reflected in the Constitution.” The stakes are high, and the need for diaspora voices in this dialogue is pressing.

By Maria Njoroge

Read the Original article on https://thekenyandiaspora.com

