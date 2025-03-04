From a Village Dream to an International Reality

For Christabel Wanjiru, the dream of studying abroad was never just a fleeting thought—it was a vision she carried since childhood.

Born and raised in Embu County, she always aspired to pursue higher education beyond Kenya’s borders. However, for the longest time, she didn’t know how to turn that dream into reality.

Today, as she embarks on her journey to the University of Kentucky to pursue a Master’s in Supply Chain Management, she reflects on the determination, resilience, and support that made it all possible.

Christabel first learned about The International Scholars Program (ISP) through Tracy Kimathi, one of the program managers, who encouraged her and her high school classmates to dream bigger.

Though initially intrigued, it wasn’t until later—after extensive research and seeing her friends succeed through the program—that she took the leap.

ISP became more than just an academic pathway; it became a family. Through the ups and downs of the application process, Christabel felt guided and supported, making the transition smoother than she ever imagined.

Like many students, Christabel faced moments of uncertainty, particularly during the visa application process. She watched many of her peers face visa denials, which made her anxious about her own outcome.

However, with ISP’s training, mentorship, and encouragement, she walked into her interview well-prepared and confident, securing her visa on the first attempt.

Now, as she prepares to board her first-ever international flight, the reality of her journey truly sinks in. This isn’t just a short domestic flight to Mombasa—it’s a life-changing relocation to the United States!

Christabel’s choice of Supply Chain Management with a focus on Big Data Analytics aligns perfectly with her career ambitions.

She is determined to make a mark in the finance and insurance sectors, where she sees significant potential for growth and innovation.

None of this would have been possible without her family’s unwavering support. She is deeply grateful to her parents for their financial, moral, and spiritual guidance, as well as to ISP for turning her dream into a reality.

From a Village Dream to an International Reality