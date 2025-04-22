From Kanga to the World: A Teacher’s Tribute to Alphonce Manje

At Kanga High School, Deputy Principal Amos Ogola remembers Alphonce Manje not just as an exceptional student—but as a humble, hardworking, and disciplined young man whose journey continues to inspire generations.

Alphonce joined Kanga in 2007 and graduated in 2010, leaving behind a legacy of academic excellence and service.

- Advertisement -

He stood out as a top performer, earned a place at Kenyatta University’s School of Pharmacy, and was known for mentoring peers through science and math clubs.

Coming from a humble background, Alphonce was partially supported by the school, which recognized his immense potential early on.

Now, through the International Scholars Program (ISP), Alphonce is pursuing a Master of Science in Molecular and Cell Biology at Quinnipiac University in the U.S.

- Advertisement -

For Deputy Principal Ogola, this is more than a personal success story—it’s a beacon of hope for the entire community.

“We believe Alphonce will not only excel abroad,” he shared, “but come back to empower others—with knowledge, mentorship, and opportunities for more students to follow in his footsteps.”

As he sends Alphonce off with a message of encouragement, Mr. Ogola urges parents and students alike to seek out global opportunities.

“With the internet and programs like ISP, these chances are more accessible than ever. Let our youth go, learn, and return to help lift this nation higher.”

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs. Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Apply today at www.internationalscholarsprogram.com

Email Us: scholars@internationalscholarsprogram.com

US Office:

Wells Fargo Center.

100 S. Ashley Drive, Suite 600,

Tampa, FL, 33602.

Tel: +1 (813) 333 10860

Nairobi, Kenya Office:

The Mirage, Tower 1, 8th Floor,

Off Waiyaki Way next to Nairobi GTC,

Westlands, Nairobi.

Tel: +(254) 742 849 555

Meru, Kenya Office:

Royal Business Park, 7th Floor, Njuri Ncheke St,

Meru, Kenya.

Tel: +(254) 796 756 726

Zimbabwe Office:

Joina City, 12th Floor,

Intersection of Julius Nyerere and Jason Moyo Avenue,

Harare, Zimbabwe.

Tel: (+263) 716 323 343

Uganda Office:

Unit 1, Kwera Bits Wellness Hub Building,

18 Martyrs Way, Ntinda (Ministers’ Village),

Kampala, Uganda.

Tel: (+256) 788 745 923

From Kanga to the World: A Teacher’s Tribute to Alphonce Manje