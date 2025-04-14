There’s nothing quite as powerful as a parent’s pride. At Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), a wave of emotions filled the air as families gathered to bid farewell to their loved ones heading to the United States for their master’s studies through the International Scholars Program (ISP).

These were not just simple goodbyes—they were heartfelt celebrations of resilience, sacrifice, and hope.

- Advertisement -

For Wycliff Ndwiga, father to Christabel Wanjiru, this moment was filled with deep gratitude.

He saw this as more than just an academic journey—it was a family triumph, a moment of answered prayers, and a powerful example for others to follow.

Lillian Muhoro, mother to Abbie Muhoro, radiated excitement and thanksgiving. Abbie is headed to Indiana University of Pennsylvania for a master’s in Supply Chain Management, and Lillian couldn’t hide her pride, appreciating the ISP team for their incredible support.

- Advertisement -

Jane Muguchu, aunt to Claris Cate traveling to the University of South Dakota for Business Analytics, reflected on the impact of such opportunities. She encouraged Kenyan parents to fully support their children’s dreams, emphasizing that programs like ISP make studying abroad attainable.

Grace Musa, aunt to Arnold Songa reminded students to stay focused, remain resilient, and never lose sight of their goals.

What stood out from all the testimonies was the immense appreciation for the International Scholars Program. Time and again, parents praised ISP not only for the financial solutions it provides but for its relentless mentorship and personal touch.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Apply today at www.internationalscholarsprogram.com

Email Us: scholars@internationalscholarsprogram.com

Love, Faith and ISP: Families Celebrate Life-Changing Journeys