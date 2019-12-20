Building bridges? Makueni MP teach men how to tongoza grown women

Rose Museo, Makueni County MP and member of President Uhuru’s Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is building bridges on other fronts.

The Woman Rep has volunteered to start a countywide campaign to teach men how to seduce beautiful, grown women instead of defiling helpless young girls.

Museo is not new to dishing out dating tips. Recently, the Seventh Day Adventist family counsellor advised women to go commando to sustain their marriages and stop men from running after girls.

“I will have seminars to teach men who have a problem seducing women of their age and teach them how best to overcome rejection by women so that they stop defiling our children,” said Museo, adding that, “The seminars will teach men how to charm women so that they stop seeing young girls as their equals. This will save them from long jail terms for sexual offences.”

Museo has been holding meetings accompanied by Makueni County Commissioner Maalim Mohammed, with chiefs and locals at the grass-root levels, as a way of fighting defilement cases.

The second term Woman Rep who was involved in an accident prior to the 2013 elections has not been hindered by her disability. She has not only been helping men and women find love and happiness in their marriages, but has also been at the forefront fighting sexual violence against women and children.

According to Museo, defilement and gender-based-violence lowers the value of humanity.

By Stephen Nzioka

Source-sde.co.ke

