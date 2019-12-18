PHOTOS: List Of 2019 Top KSCE Students
PHOTOS: List Of 2019 Top KSCE Students
Celebration is rife at Kapsabet Boys High School in Nandi County for producing 46 grade A’s in this year’s KSCE.
The school has also produced the top student, Buluma Wabuko Tony who scored an A of 87.159 points.
Barasa Maryane Njeri from Kenya High School followed closely with an A of 87.087 points.Here are some of the top student’s in this year’s KSCE.1. Buluma Wabuko Tony from Kapsabet Boys- 87.159 points
Aboge David Odhiambo from Kapsabet Boys with an A of 87.08 points and third best student overall.
Joy Wanjiku Muhia from Kenya High School scored an A of 84 points.
Faith Njoki Maina from St Mary’s Girls High School in Meru County scored an A of 81 points.
Edwin Naiputari Pokisa from Nanyuki High School scored an A of 84 points.
Marion Effie Naikena from Kipsigis Girls High School in Kericho who scored A Plain of 81points.
Keyline Chepkemoi from Moi Tea Girls, Kericho County. She scored an A of 80 points.
By Betty Njeru
Source-standardmedia.co.ke
