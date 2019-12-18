List Top Kenyan schools with A scores in 2019 KCSE

The Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha released the 2019 Form Four national exam results Wednesday.

Prof Magoha announced the outcome to the public after meeting and briefing President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House in Nairobi.

Here are the top schools with A scores.

Kenya High -76

Kapsabet High School – 49

Alliance High School – 48

Moi High School Kabarak – 30

Alliance Girls School – 27

Maryhill School – 25

Maseno School – 23

Nairobi School – 23

Mangu High School – 23

Moi Girls Eldoret – 21

Soure-nation.co.ke