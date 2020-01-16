Death Announcement For Rev.Josephine Njoki Macharia of North London UK

With sadness in our hearts but with thanks giving to the Lord our God we regret to announce the death of Reverend Josephine Njoki Macharia of North London United Kingdom who was originally from Nyeri Kenya which occurred on 8th January 2020. The late Josephine Njoki, 81, daughter to Jimna Macharia Githaiga (Father) and Ellen Wanjiku Macharia (Mother). She was sister to John Githaiga of Nakuru, Jotham Kanyango of, Late Robinson Kairu, George Kiige (late) and Elizabeth Wambui (late). She studied at Kagongo P/School and Irindi Intermediate School. She was Married to the Late Narrickson Wairagu and Mother to Hiram, Gathoni, Gatutha, Githaiga and Wanjiku Ellen. She was a Grandmother to 19 and many Great grandchildren. She was an associate Pastor at Vision Gospel Ministries International in London UK.

Family and friends are meeting daily for prayers and funeral arrangements at her residence, Flat 25 Mendip House, Market Square Edmonton Green London N9 0TA.

For anyone who wish to support and make the funeral arrangement successful please direct your financial support to the following Bank account or contact the person named. Bellow. Account Name Samuel Mwambola( Mobile No. 07903081476), Bank: Barclays Bank, Account No: 00123544 and Sort Code 20-67-90.

For more information please contact Anne – 07984848898, Charity – 7944438865 or Sister Ellen Daughter 07459186977. Please call any time you wish to pay home visit Sister Gathoni (Daughter-Kenya +254722941904). More information regarding funeral to be announced later and will take place in London. – “The Lord is Our Shepherd”.

Source-Misterseed.com