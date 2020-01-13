Kenyan man Ezekiel Kirwa found dead in his apartment in Worcester MA
Kenyan man Ezekiel Kirwa found dead in his apartment in Worcester MAIt’s with extremely heavy hearts that we announce the sudden death of our dear brother and friend, Ezekiel Kirwa well known as “Ezythedj Ezy” of Worcester MA, formally a resident of Springfield MA. He was recognized dead on Thursday 1/8/2020 at his apartment in Worcester MA.
Our friend has left us too soon. He was an amazing friend who had passion in the dj industry and loved by many. He will be missed by all, but his memory will forever live. Rest among the Angels Ezythedj
With all the emotional pain that death brings, it also brings financial burdens. We are hearby appealing to well wishers, friends, brothers and sisters to help with any expenses that will incur and whatever will be needed. Donations will be used to facilitate funeral expenses. We are thankful for any support you may be able to provide. We also encourage everyone to keep his family in thoughts and prayers.
CashApp donations can be sent to 14137777087 Tag $simbareal. GoFundMe page pending.
More Related Stories
Kenyan man Ezekiel Kirwa found dead in his apartment in Worcester MA