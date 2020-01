Kenyan man Ezekiel Kirwa found dead in his apartment in Worcester MA

Our friend has left us too soon. He was an amazing friend who had passion in the dj industry and loved by many. He will be missed by all, but his memory will forever live. Rest among the Angels Ezythedj

With all the emotional pain that death brings, it also brings financial burdens. We are hearby appealing to well wishers, friends, brothers and sisters to help with any expenses that will incur and whatever will be needed. Donations will be used to facilitate funeral expenses. We are thankful for any support you may be able to provide. We also encourage everyone to keep his family in thoughts and prayers.