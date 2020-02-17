Comedian Njugush Voted 2019 Most Influential Young Kenyan

Comedian Njugush known in private life as Timothy Kimani has been voted the 2019 Most Influential Young Kenyan in the 3rd annual ranking poll of influential young Kenyans organised by leading African PR & Rating firm, Avance Media.

The ranking of 100 young extraordinary young Kenyans which also features 56 females makes Comedian Njugush the 3rd winner of the prestigious title after Daniel Churchill Ndambuki (2016) and Dr Darshan Chandaria (2018).

Known for being a funny guy who cracks the ribs of his fans every time he goes on air, Njugush has built a remarkable career for himself through social media which he uses as a platform to publish contents. In 2018, he was also voted among the 100 Most Influential Young Kenyans. Media personality and host of #WeekendWithBetty on K24 TV, Betty Kyallo was also voted the Most Influential Female on the ranking.

Joining Njugush in the top 5 spots are musician Samidoh, media personality Betty Kyallo, 2019 Global Teacher Prize winner Peter Tabichi and activist founder of Ukweli Party, Boniface Mwangi.

According to the Managing Director of Avance Media, Prince Akpah, “the ranking which celebrates young people annually features 100 inspiring change-makers and leaders making great accomplishments in their diverse industries. Be it as entrepreneurs, musicians, activists, media personalities, social impact and philanthropy leaders, public servants, thought leaders and politicians’’.

Profiles of all honourees are published on www.avancemedia.org/2019miyk

Below are the young Kenyans voted as the most influential in their respective categories:

 Business – Anerlisa Muigai (CEO, Nero)

 Entertainment – Samidoh (Musician)

 Law & Governance – Boniface Mwangi (Founder, Ukweli Party)

 Leadership & Civil Society – Nafula Kisiangani (CEO, Ubuntu Development Solution)

 Lifestyle – Njugush (Comedian)

 Media – Betty Kyallo (OAP, K24)

 Personal Development & Academia – Peter Tabichi (Teacher)

 Science & Technology – Stellah Wairimu Bosire-Otieno (Dr) (CEO, Kenya Medical

Association)

 Social Enterprise & Philanthropy – Anne Wawira Njiru (Founder, Food4Education)

 Sports – Michael Olunga (Footballer, Kashiwa Reysol)

Below is the list of Avance Media’s 2019 100 Most Influential Young Kenyans

1. Njugush (Comedian)

2. Samidoh (Musician)

3. Betty Kyallo (OAP, K24)

4. Peter Tabichi (Teacher)

5. Boniface Mwangi (Founder, Ukweli Party)

6. Adelle Onyango (Founder, The Adelle Onyango Initiative)

7. Michael Olunga (Footballer, Kashiwa Reysol)

8. Anerlisa Muigai (CEO, Nero)

9. Victor Wanyama (Footballer, Tottenham Hotspur)

10. King Kaka (Musician)

11. Sakaja Johnson (Senator, Nairobi)

12. Anne Wawira Njiru (Founder, Food4Education)

13. Victoria Rubadiri (OAP, Citizen TV)

14. Ndindi Nyoro (Member of Parliament, Kiharu Constituency)

15. Michelle Ntalami (CEO, Marini Naturals)

16. Darshan Chandaria (Dr.) (Group CEO, Chandaria Industries)

17. Stellah Wairimu Bosire-Otieno (Dr) (CEO, Kenya Medical Association)

18. Brigid Kosgei (Athlete)

19. Nafula Kisiangani (CEO, Ubuntu Development Solution)

20. Lucy Wanjiku Njenga (Team Leader, Positive Young Women Voices)

21. Diana Esther Wangari (Dr) (CEO, Checkups Medical Centre)

22. John Allan Namu (Journalist)

23. Linet Kwamboka (CEO, DataScience Limited)

24. Lily Tanui (Founder, Tree Growers Association of Kenya)

25. Selina Nkoile (Founder, Nashipai Maasai Project)

26. Angela Muoki (Dr) (Plastic, Reconstructive & Aesthetic Surgeon )

27. Elizabeth Njambi (Senior Marketing Manager, Uber)

28. Duke Mainga Echate (Executive Committee Member, Kisii y)

29. Eric Omondi (Comedian)

30. Elizabeth Wanjiru Wathuti (CEO, Green Generation Initiative)

31. Mary Muthoni (President, Women in Business Community Network)

32. Elizabeth Ntonjira (Head of Global Corporate Communications, AMREF)

33. Towett Ngetich (CEO, Uthabiti)

34. Kamene Goro (OAP, Kiss FM)

35. Naisula Lesuuda (Member of Parliament, Samburu West constituency)

36. Nice Nailantei Leng'ete (Human Rights Activist, AMREF)

37. Alphonce Juma (CEO, Oracom Kenya Web Solutions)

38. Jane Waithera Wairimu (Executive Director, Positive Exposure)

39. Angela Koech (Group CFO, GT Bank East Africa)

40. Linda Kamau (Director, Akirachix)

41. Pascal Tokodi (Actor)

42. Ali Mandhry (Chef)

43. Mercy Masika (Musician)

44. Purity Ngina (Dr.) (Lecturer, Strathmore University)

45. Margaret Nyairera Wambui (Athlete)

46. Beatrice Chepkoech (Athlete)

47. Esmael Omar (President , Global Youth Coalition to End FGM)

48. Mashirima Kapombe (OAP, Citizen TV)

49. Natalie Robi Tingo (Founder, Msichana Empowerment Kuria)

50. DJ Mo (DJ)

51. Faith Kipyegon (Athlete)

52. Chebet Lesan (CEO, BrightGreen Renewable Energy)

53. Raabia Hawa (CEO, Walk With Rangers)

54. Tonny Watuka (Consultant, Ernst & Young)

55. Dennis Itumbi (Secretary of Innovation, Digital and Diaspora Communication, Office of

the President)

56. DJ Joe Mfalme (DJ)

57. Amina Rabar (OAP, Capital FM)

58. Linda Chepkwony (Founder, Abraham Lincoln Youth Initiative)

59. Chipukeezy (Comedian)

60. Catherine Waruguru (Hon) (Women’s Rep, National Assembly)

61. Ashura Michael (Speaker, East African Youth Parliament)

62. Beatrice Ndungu (Motivational Speaker)

63. Dorcas Owinoh (Director, LakeHub Foundation)

64. William Ambaka Ndayara (Rugby Player)

65. Naomi Ng'ang'a (Actress)

66. Shirlene Nafula (Managing Director, Crystal River Products)

67. Emily Muteti (Swimmer)

68. Chris Mureithi (Motivational Speaker)

69. Kimani Adam (CEO, Nature Expeditions)

70. DJ Lisney (DJ)

71. Nguka Ojwang (Executive Director, Brook of Hope Foundation)

72. Olivia Muiru (Executive Director, B Lab)

73. Leroy Mwasaru (CEO, Greenpact)

74. David Kyalo (CEO, Koncepts & Events Ltd)

75. Eric Muli (CEO, Odyssey Capital)

76. Sam Vidambu (Founder, Global Mentorship Programme)

77. Emmastella Gakuo (Co-Founder, Savanna Circuit Tech)

78. Bernard Chiira (Chair, ASSEK)

79. Akisa Wandera (OAP, KTN)

80. Daniel Maithya (Social Media Influencer)

81. Catherine Mahugu (CEO, Chiswara)

82. Harun Momanyi (Journalist)

83. Gerald Matolo (CEO, Angaza Africa Technologies)

84. Jessica Mwenje Mayavi (Partner, MMC Africa Law)

85. Unelker Maoga (Founder, Konservation)

86. Stephen Sang (H.E.) (Governor, Nandi)

87. Zameer Verjee (CEO, Studio A-Z)

88. Victor Mochere (Blogger)

89. Sabrina Simader (Skii champion)

90. Gideon Keter (Hon) (Youth Rep, National Assembly)

91. Yukabeth Kidenda (CEO, Teach for Kenya)

92. Xtian Dela (Journalist)

93. Bahati (Musician)

94. Sophia Wanuna (OAP, KTN)

95. Brenda Wairimu (Actress)

96. Size 8 (Musician)

97. Emmanuel Korir (Athlete)

98. Adam Maina (Social Media Influencer)

99. Willy Paul (Musician)

100. Karun (Musician)

The ranking which has being organised in other countries have had, musician Burna Boy being named the 2019 Most Influential Young Nigerian, musician Kofi Kinaata also voted the 2019 Most Influential Young Ghanaian, 2019 Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi as the 2019 Most Influential Young South African and Aston Villa’s Mbwana Samatta voted the 2019 Most Influential Young Tanzanian.

The ranking is spearheaded by Avance Media in partnership with Reset Global People, VIPI State, Jagari Designs, Surge Studios, Watsup TV, Asuavo Security and Cliq Africa.

For more information kindly visit ng.avancemedia.org or email: [email protected]vancemedia.org,

+233242307379

Source: Avance Media

