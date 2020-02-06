Have Positive Affirmations: I needed 6 figure salary and I got it

At the end of 2012, I was working somewhere on the border of USA and Mexico as an Oracle EBS consultant Implementing an upgrade project at the University of Texas Pan American at a city called Edinburg. The project was very tough and to make matters worse I didn’t like the city at all!

2012 was my first year working in corporate America.I had started working in January of that year after graduating in May of 2011 with a Master’s degree.

The project at Pan American was a complex one and I always felt like I was going to be fired any time.

On the other hand, I was also not satisfied with my pay, although I was actually earning a decent salary. I had spent all my salary that year building a nice home for my grandparents who had raised me.I had not even bought myself a decent car yet..I was still driving the junk set of wheels I had bought while I was in college.

I needed a big break financially!..See, I am always on the move, I never get satisfied of small things. I told myself I needed to move to the next level of earning a 6 figure salary..Just 12 months after getting myself into corporate America😊. Many would have thought I was crazy to think I could make that jump, but I believed in myself. Nothing was going to stop me!…..Not even my lack of many years of experience…To me 1 year of experience was good enough for the big jump. I knew if I wanted to do great things for myself and my family back in Africa I needed to be in the 6 figure league sooner rather than later.

So that Christmas of 2012, I left Edinburg for Dallas to spend some time with my relatives who lived in Dallas…Before I left Edinburg, I said to my self I was not coming back to that place the following year in 2013 no matter what. I had started looking for other Job opportunities and I had found out that a big financial company in Tampa, Florida was hiring but I had not submitted my application to the recruiter yet…But to get the Job, I also needed to convince my would-be employer to transfer my H1B visa, which was an impediment..There was a chance the transfer could have also been denied by USCIS.

On my way to Dallas – a 7 hour drive, I was stopped by a cop for speeding. During the interrogations he asked me where I was heading to and instead of telling him I was going to Dallas, I told him I was going to Tampa, Florida.The truth of the matter was, I was only going to Dallas!..Not Florida!!!!

I had not even applied to the Florida Job yet, but I had those affirmations that that is where I belonged earning a much better pay!.

Guess what?….1 month later in Jan 2013, I was in the beautiful state of Florida, working for one of the Fortune 500 companies on a 6-figure salary!…exactly one year after my first Job!.I did this Job for the next 5 years before quitting to move to the next level of entrepreneurship via my consulting company Appstec America.

Remove negative thoughts in your life.Have those positive affirmations of what your heart desires!..Claim it!!

A LITTLE BIT ABOUT ME!

I am a former international student in USA and I am a senior IT consultant in the areas of Oracle EBS Financials and Robotics Process Automation (RPA) here in USA.

I am the programs director of Appstec America – A consulting company based in Tampa, Florida,USA.

I’ve been blessed to have learned and achieved a lot in my career as an IT consultant.

My life has truly changed, and I’ve made it my mission to give back and serve others beyond myself.

Whether that be helping you to relocate to USA as an international student, train you as an IT consultant, help you start and build your own online business, creating your financial freedom, motivating you to pursue your goals and dreams, to being more productive, to inspiring you to constantly improve yourself.

My mission is to get you to wake up to the unlimited potential within you and achieve what you’re truly capable of through my various self-development training programs.

On my facebook page, I openly and passionately share my life experiences and all of the very best concepts, strategies, tools, and resources that I continue to discover that have made a measurable difference to my life, and will do for you as well.

Keep your dream alive and never give up!

By Bob Mwiti

