Video: Protest as Chinese lock Kenyan students out of University of Nairobi



What we are protesting is the #Chinese locking students out of the facility with their lecturer. We cannot allow it!” Dr Richard Bosire lamented. “The Chinese claim they bought two floors in this tower.

The university has given them land, they constructed Confucius Institute headquarters along Arboretum Road, which is a huge facility, perhaps on two acres of land, yet they are closing us out,” Bosire alleged.

“Where do they want us to go? Do they want us to learn under trees? Is it Chinese colonialism? They have gone too far. “The Indians built Gandhi wing, donated it to the university in the early 70s, Unesco built Education building gave it to the university, many institutions donate to this university but the Chinese have come to grab this University. It is not right!” He lamented.

Video By AFRICAN TIGRESS

