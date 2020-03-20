JOIN THE OPTIVEN GROUP IN  JOINT PRAYERS FOR OUR NATION

By Diaspora Messenger
JOIN THE OPTIVEN GROUP IN  JOINT PRAYERS FOR OUR NATION(Friday & Saturday)

As it is written in the Law of Moses, all this disaster has come upon us; yet we have  not  made  our prayer before  the  Lord our God, that  we  might  turn from our  inequities and understand  Your  truth
We believe  that the Lord will forgive and heal our land:
2 Chronicles 7:14
If my people who are called by my name will  humble  themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from  their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will  forgive  their sin and heal their land.
We as Optiven  family  join  millions  of Kenyans  who will be seeking  God’s face. We shall start  on Friday  and Saturday – prayer  & fasting for our Nation, our families, our customers & our business.
Join us we believe together  that;
#WeShallOvercome
In these uncertain times filled with fear and anxiety we all need to be able to rise up and overcome fear, panic and anxiety. Ann Nyaga the coordinator of Optiven Foundation is here to help

