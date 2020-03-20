JOIN THE OPTIVEN GROUP IN JOINT PRAYERS FOR OUR NATION
As it is written in the Law of Moses, all this disaster has come upon us; yet we have not made our prayer before the Lord our God, that we might turn from our inequities and understand Your truth
We believe that the Lord will forgive and heal our land:
2 Chronicles 7:14
If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and heal their land.
We as Optiven family join millions of Kenyans who will be seeking God’s face. We shall start on Friday and Saturday – prayer & fasting for our Nation, our families, our customers & our business.
Join us we believe together that;
#WeShallOvercome
0790300300
0723400500
In these uncertain times filled with fear and anxiety we all need to be able to rise up and overcome fear, panic and anxiety. Ann Nyaga the coordinator of Optiven Foundation is here to help
