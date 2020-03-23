Mombasa-Bound Bus passenger coughs, collapses and dies

KENYAN NEWSNEWS
By Diaspora Messenger
1 248

Mombasa-Bound Bus passenger coughs, collapses and dies 

Mombasa-Bound Bus passenger coughs, collapses and dies A 30-year-old passenger who was aboard a Mombasa-bound bus from Nairobi is said to have collapsed and died at the Mtito Andei stopover.

- Advertisement -

According to the police report, the man started coughing, collapsed and died.

Police said the incident was reported on the wee hours of Monday morning, 2.40 am at the Mtito Andei Police Station in Kibwezi Sub-County, Makueni.

“About 2km North of the station from Nairobi towards Mombasa for a stopover, one passenger namely aged 30 years begun coughing and collapsed and passed on,” read the police report.

Public health officers in Kibwezi were mobilized to remove the body from the scene and fumigate the bus.

Preliminary investigations confirmed that the man died from a heart attack.

More Related Stories
NEWS

Scare as passenger dies after Jetting in Kenya from…

NEWS

Video of gunmen attacking shop owner in Mombasa goes viral

NEWS

Flexing Muscles: Uhuru and Ruto hold parallel meetings at…

NEWS

Dining with the President: Mombasa residents speak after…

The most common heart attack signs and symptoms, according to WebMD, are chest tightness, shortness of breath, fatigue, sudden dizziness and nausea.

By Zadock Angira

Source-k24tv.co.ke

Bookmark(0)
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

1 Comment
  1. Mombasa-Bound Bus passenger coughs, collapses and dies - Africans Radio

    […] post Mombasa-Bound Bus passenger coughs, collapses and dies appeared first on Diaspora Messenger News […]

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: