Reginald Mengi’s widow claims she is being mistreated by her in-laws

Jacqueline Ntuyabaliwe, the late Reginald Mengi’s widow, has reportedly not had it easy since her husband’s passing in Dubai after a short illness in 2019.

Opening up on what she has had to endure in the hands of her in-laws especially the late billionaire’s younger brother Benjamin, Ntuyabaliwe said she has decided to stand her ground.

First out of the can of worms was the move to bar her from visiting Mengi’s grave without the express permission from Benjamin. A decision the singer turned businesswoman underscored was the last straw.

“Nimenyamaza kwa mengi sana tu.Mmefikia hatua ya kunizuia mimi na wanangu kuingia kwenye kaburi la mume wangu,tunafukuzwa eti mpaka tuombe ruhusa ya kuingia kwenye kaburi la mume na Baba wa watoto wangu!

“Nimechoka,sitakubali kuendelea kuona wanangu wakisononeka na sitakaa kimya,” she tweeted previously.

Revisiting the events, the mother of two said she was unceremoniously turned back by guards under instructions from Benjamin.

“Tulipofika pale, mlinzi wa lango hilo akaja driver akafungua kioo akasema, mama yuko huku ndani tunataka kuweka maua. Akasema apana. Kwa hiyo nikafungua kioo pande yangu nikamuuliza unamaanisha nini?

“Akaniambia nimeambiwa huwezi kuingia bila kuomba ruhusa kutoka kwa Benjamin (Jacqueline’s brother-in-law) kuingia kwenye hii nyumba,” she narrated.

She explained that the incident deeply disturbed her and pointed out that she went public in a bid to highlight the alleged cruelty she and her children have been subjected to.

Mengi with Jacqueline Ntuyabaliwe [Photo: Courtesy]

Blamed for the mogul’s death

Before his demise in Dubai, Mengi’s first daughter and Benjamin joined Ntuyabaliwe in caring for Reginald in the hospital until he passed on

“Baada ya mume wangu kufariki, maneno mengi yalitokea huku nyumbani. Baadhi ya hayo maneno ni kuwa mimi nimemuuwa mume wangu,” she said

According to the widow, Benjamin was advised to hold a press briefing explaining the cause of death, but, on flying back Tanzania, he backpedalled.

Rumours soon started flying around that she was responsible for his death.

“Wakakubaliana wakasema wakifika ataweza kuzungumza ukweli kuwe mume wangu aliugua, akatibiwa kwa bahati mbaya mungu akamchukua.. Lakini tulipofika nyumbani hakusema lolote na mimi hilo kwangu lili ni kwaza.

“Kwa sababu nilikaa nikajiuliza sisi kama familia nikajiuliza (na mimi ndugu za mume wangu ni ndugu zangu kwa sababu nimeolewa hapo,) kwa nini ndugu yangu ama shemeji wangu ambaye najua ni mtu wangu wa karibu.

“Kwa nini hazungumzie chochote na anaona mambo haya yote yanasambaa?” She noted.

Mengi with Jacqueline Ntuyabaliwe [Photo: Courtesy]

Inheritance dispute

Ntuyabaliwe added that after her late husband’s will was read, Benjamin went to court to dispute it.

“Baadaye nikaambiwa kuwa Benjamin ameenda mahakamani kupinga, pamoja na mtoto wetu mkubwa. Nilishtuka, kwa kweli nilishtuka sana kwa sababu huyu ni shemeji yangu.

“Ningeona ni vyema kama shemeji angekuja hapa nyumbani akaniambia kuna hili na hili. Kwenye familia hakuna haja ya kuenda mahakamani. Tunaenda kugombania nini mahakamani?”

That aside, Jacqueline Ntuyabaliwe claimed that Benjamin has tarnished her husband’s name and since he is not alive to defend himself, she has vowed to fight for his honour.

By Diana Anyango

Source-sde.co.ke