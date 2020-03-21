VP of Kenyans living in Darwin Australia talks about investing in Kenya
” Our client Geoffrey Mburu from Darwin, Australia found out about our Buy One Get One free Plot in Nanyuki and opted to invest with us while still in Australia. 30 days later, Geoffrey is a happy man, the moment he landed back home, he visited our offices and true to our word, he received his two title deeds for Nanyuki Gardens parcels. The plots are located along Nanyuki – Rumuruti road via Endana road. Limited plots available buy two 1/8th acre plots at Kshs 300,000 or USD 3,000. We also have flexible installment options as well as ready title deeds. For more info, Call/Whatsapp our Diaspora Number +254 716 490 653 or visit https://amgrealtors.com/
properties/ “