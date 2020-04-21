Kenyans who tested positive for covid19 to be deported from South Sudan

NEWSEDITORIAL / OTHER NEWS
By Diaspora Messenger
2 219

Kenyans who tested positive for covid19 to be deported from South Sudan

Kenyans who tested positive for covid19 to be deported from South SudanSouth Sudan is planning to deport two Kenyans who tested positive for Corona virus back home.

Nairobi News has established that a task force formed to deal with the pandemic in South Sudan resolved to deport the two and plans to contact Nairobi on the same.

- Advertisement -

The meeting was held on Saturday 18, and was chaired by First Vice President Dr Riek Machar.

In a statement seen by Nairobi News, the task force stated it would seek a special permission for “the Kenyan Embassy to land Aircraft 5Y-HOT CARAVAN C208 at Juba International Airport and that the pilots should remain onboard all time.”

The team further stated that it would also talk to the Kenyan Embassy in Juba to land an aircraft operated by the Federal Air Limited to repatriate nine Kenyan Nationals from the country.

In the statement, South Sudan maintained that it had only four confirmed cases of Covid 19.

More Related Stories
NEWS

Trump To Sign Executive Order to Suspend Immigration To…

NEWS

Sad video of African woman being denied entry into Chinese…

NEWS

Two Diaspora Kenyans in UK succumb to Coronavirus

NEWS

List Of 8 Nairobi Estates Mostly Affected By Coronavirus

It will be interesting to see how the Kenya government will react to the said proposals weeks after all international flights were cancelled.

Additionally, Kenya has recorded a number of cases where foreigners tested positive but decided to quarantine them in Kenya and not to deport them.

Source-Amina Wako

Source-nairobinews.nation.co.ke

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

2 Comments
  1. Kenyans who tested positive for covid19 to be deported from South Sudan - Africans Radio

    […] post Kenyans who tested positive for covid19 to be deported from South Sudan appeared first on Diaspora Messenger News […]

  2. Kenyans who tested positive for covid19 to be deported from South Sudan - WONTUMI ONLINE

    […] post Kenyans who tested positive for covid19 to be deported from South Sudan appeared first on Diaspora Messenger News […]

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: