Why Ruto Speak In Tongs:The Devil Doesn’t Understand God’s Language

Deputy President William Ruto on Wednesday, April 29, responded to The Standard newspaper with a message on his social media platforms.

This is after the daily Wednesday’s issue ran with a cover story appearing to mock the DP for ‘Speaking in Tongues’, in reference to his tendency to quote Bible verses in his responses to the unease in the ruling party, Jubilee.

“The Parables of Sugoi. Deputy President William Ruto turns to the scriptures for inspiration and to express his frustrations with the president and those blocking his 2022 State House ambitions,” reads the blurb.

Deputy President William Ruto in his address to the Muslim faithful on Friday, April 24, 2020 FILE

The publication alleged that the DP’s Bible quotes on Twitter were crafted to show that he would overcome challenges he was facing and would emerge a winner in the 2022 presidential elections.

Further, the newspaper alleged that critics had accused the DP of not confronting President Uhuru Kenyatta directly but instead used Bible verses and cryptic responses.

“Ruto has been tweeting furiously from the margins of power in response to an alleged plot to elbow him out of Jubilee Party,” reads an excerpt from the article.

In response to the Standard’s article, the DP insisted that he ‘loved speaking in tongues’ and went on to quote a verse from 1 Corinthians 14:2.

“For anyone who speaks in a tongue does not speak to people but to God. Indeed, no one understands them; they utter mysteries by the Spirit,” reads the scripture from the New International Version Bible

Additionally, the DP stated that the devil did not understand the language of God.

“Those who did have no godfathers should proudly speak in tongues to God the Father,” he stated.

The DP concluded by encouraging Kenyans to pray for God’s healing and requested that people should work together to feed the hungry.

Ruto posts Bible verses on his Twitter page every so often with some of his allies like Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen following suit.

On Monday, April 27, Murkomen also quoted a verse from the book of Psalm in response to Daily Nation’s cover story which read ‘Uhuru, Raila plot coalition government.’

“As for my companion, he betrayed his friends; he broke his promises. His words are as smooth as butter, but in his heart is war. His words are as soothing as lotion, but underneath are daggers! Give your burdens to the Lord, and he will take care of you,” he wrote on Twitter, a quote from Psalm 55:20.

