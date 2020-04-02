Worries as Coronavirus cases in Kenya rise to 110 with 3 deaths

Worries as Coronavirus cases in Kenya rise to 110 with 3 deaths

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on Thursday April 2, announced that two people who tested positive for coronavirus have died.

Speaking from Afya house, Kagwe also announced that there were 29 more cases of COVID-19 bringing the total to 110.

- Advertisement -

“Out of 662 samples, 29 people have tested positive for coronavirus. 28 of them are Kenyans and 1 is Congolese. The total number of those who have tested positive in Kenya is now at 110,” said Kagwe.

The Health CS also announce that Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi who had tested positive for the disease has fully recovered.

“The DG, Kilifi has now fully recovered, naturally the issue of the law will now follow up with him,” said Kagwe.

Kagwe also directed that bodaboda riders, matatu drivers, tuk tuk drivers and their passengers should all wear masks to help curb the spread of the pandemic.

By Fay Ngina

Source-standardmedia.co.ke

Worries as Coronavirus cases in Kenya rise to 110 with 3 deaths