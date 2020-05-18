Death Announcement for Baby Kingston,son of David Mutahi of Texas

NEWSOBITUARIES
By Diaspora Messenger
1 350

Death Announcement for Baby Kingston,son of David Mutahi of Texas
Death Announcement for Baby Kingston,son of David Mutahi of TexasIt is with a heavy heart we inform you of the sudden and unexpected passing of our dear Baby Kingston (Mr. & Mrs David Mutahi’s youngest son) and also a grandson to Mr. Julius Ndani.
Given the times we are in, and taking precautions, we will not have in person maombolezi, but will use our Rhema Zoom platform.
The family is with their immediate family so rest assured,they are not alone.
*Maombolezi Details*

Saturday & Sunday 7:30-8:30pm (CST)  Location: Online via Zoom [Zoom Link will be shared]
Let us hold this family up in prayer during this time and support them as we are able.

*CashApp details*
David Mutahi – (817) 600-2602 $DMutahi
Zelle: 817-600-2602
Julius Ndani  +1 (972) 352-8687
$JuliusNdani
Zelle:972-352-8687
God bless you,
Your Pastor S. Waigwa

 

- Advertisement -

Death Announcement for Baby Kingston,son of David Mutahi of Texas

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1 Comment
  1. Death Announcement Of Baby Kingston,son of David Mutahi of Texas - Africans Radio

    […] post Death Announcement Of Baby Kingston,son of David Mutahi of Texas appeared first on Diaspora Messenger News […]

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: