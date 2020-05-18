Death Announcement for Baby Kingston,son of David Mutahi of Texas
It is with a heavy heart we inform you of the sudden and unexpected passing of our dear Baby Kingston (Mr. & Mrs David Mutahi’s youngest son) and also a grandson to Mr. Julius Ndani.
Given the times we are in, and taking precautions, we will not have in person maombolezi, but will use our Rhema Zoom platform.
The family is with their immediate family so rest assured,they are not alone.
*Maombolezi Details*
Saturday & Sunday 7:30-8:30pm (CST) Location: Online via Zoom [Zoom Link will be shared]
Let us hold this family up in prayer during this time and support them as we are able.
*CashApp details*
David Mutahi – (817) 600-2602 $DMutahi
Zelle: 817-600-2602
Julius Ndani +1 (972) 352-8687
$JuliusNdani
Zelle:972-352-8687
God bless you,
Your Pastor S. Waigwa
