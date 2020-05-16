Kenyan Michael Mugo running for delegate to Democratic convention 2020

NEWSDIASPORA NEWS
By Diaspora Messenger
1 183

Kenyan Michael Mugo running for delegate to Democratic convention 2020

Kenyan Michael Mugo running for delegate to Democratic convention 2020A Kenyan man Michael Mugo of Baltimore County Maryland is running to be a delegate in the Democratic convention in Milwaukee which will be held this year August 2020.

According to Michael, running to be a delegate is a small step in his journey to a political world in the United States of America. It is a journey he cannot make it on his own and he is asking for support from his family and friends. He believes that his dream will not be possible without support especially from the Kenyan community. His motto is “Nothing will change if we do not change it”

- Advertisement -

Michael Mugo has filed  the necessary documents and paid the required fees to appear on the 2020  Presidential Primary Election Ballot as a candidate of Democratic Party for male delegate to the Democratic National Convention in Congressional District 2.

This is what Michael said as he announced his intentions:

“It’s always impossible until it’s done! A little over a month ago I stepped up to run for delegate to the convention in District 2. I pitched my tent in Mayor Pete’s Camp. I knew he was a long shot but his youthfulness, resume, charisma and courage inspired me. He may not be in the running but the issues he stood for are. So we must continue because quitting is not in the cards”.

Michael is not running as a Kenyan but as a citizen of this great country of United States of America. he will however be representing in many ways the great country of Kenya and it’s People. Good lack and God bless Michael!!

More Related Stories
NEWS

Kenyan gifted young man Garvin Gachangi causing waves in…

NEWS

1st Kenyan Diaspora Dies of Coronavirus in Saudi Arabia

NEWS

Coronavirus: A Wake-up call for Kenyans living in America

NEWS

Spirit of Harambee Seeing Us Through: Diaspora checking on…

By Isaac Kariuki

Diaspora Messenger News Media

 

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1 Comment
  1. Kenyan Michael Mugo running for delegate to Democratic convention 2020 - Africans Radio

    […] post Kenyan Michael Mugo running for delegate to Democratic convention 2020 appeared first on Diaspora Messenger News […]

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: